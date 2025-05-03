INVITATION – International Friends Meeting on Saturday the 3rd of May, 2025 - with Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A hearty welcome to the International Friends Meeting on Saturday the 3rd of May, 2025, with Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek. The day's motto: “Unimagined Privileges - There is more between heaven and earth than we imagine, and true friends share their happiness“. Participation with regional groups in your are or via livestream, online. Everything is free of charge, all inclusive – because that is how we are.