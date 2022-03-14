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( CGI Or Troll?) Israel's Channel 13 News reports on the war in Ukrain
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96 views • March 14, 2022
(CGI or Troll ) Israel's Channel 13 News reports on the war in Ukraine The footage is from Star Wars movie! Check out the Star Wars Stormtrooper standing by the plane wreckage on the highway 🤡 Warning label MSM is harmful to your health
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