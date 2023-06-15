The true reason behind worldwide total control policies!







A REVELATION OF GOD: THE TRUE REASON FOR THE GLOBAL TOTAL CONTROL IS THAT BY THIS, THE ANTICHRIST WILL KNOW WHERE THE CHRISTIANS, WHO ARE CALLED ‘HATERS’ AND ‘EXTREMISTS’, ARE TO BE FOUND. THINK ALSO OF THE FEMA CAMPS!





Published on July 11, 2013 on the website of the ministry in the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC