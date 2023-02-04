Create New Account
DEL BIGTREE Presents The Vaccine Safety Project
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 3, 2023


ICAN CEO and ‘The HighWire’ host, Del Bigtree, presents ‘The Vaccine Safety Project,’ a comprehensive presentation on Vaccine Safety and Policy in America.


The presentation explains the framework in place to monitor safety, shortcomings of the current vaccine licensing process, details the history of vaccine safety, and establishes the failure of the current system to establish the safety of the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule.


Presented from the stage of the ‘Truth About Cancer’ Conference.


#VSP #VaccineSafetyProject #SafetyFirst #ICAN #TheHighWire


ORIGINAL AIR-DATE: October 18, 2018


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2883xk-del-bigtree-presents-the-vaccine-safety-project.html


Keywords
healthcdcamericavaccinemedicinedel bigtreehighwiresafetyicanprojectpolicyfailuresmonitorlicensingshortcomingsvaccine schedule

