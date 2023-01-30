RELIGIOUS WEAR VS PROPHET WEAR

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Can you picture john the Baptist living out in the back 40, wearing camel’s hair clothing? What a sight and what a smell! I suspect it was a course kind of outfit, and what prophets of God tended to wear.
LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Patmos Pete on GAB https://gab.com/PatmosPete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
PLAYLISTS ON BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete/playlists?page=1
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w