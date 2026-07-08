[singer A]

[upbeat drum fill, bright brass stabs, funky clean electric guitar]

(Oh, yeah!)

[slap bass enters]

Situation!



[Verse 1]

[staccato piano chords]

Good evening citizens, we've reviewed the files

The coffee is distributed, the cameras are live

There is no cause for alarm at this time, anyway

We've mapped the moving pieces and we're pleased to say



[Chorus]

[full band, driving rhythm]

We're monitoring the situation

We're monitoring the situation

Keep your hands where they belong

We're monitoring the situation

We're monitoring the situation

Everything's under control

We're monitoring the situation



[transition]

[melodic transition]



[singer A]

[Verse 2]

[bass and drums continue, guitar scratching]

Yeah, the cast is still in makeup, the script arrived by mail

A suit with a waiver has entered room C

But the quarterly outlook still appears to be

As stable as a lamp fixed in a friendly glow

We've done the proper paperwork, so onward we all go



[Bridge]

[music drops to half-time feel, sustained piano notes]

Only now (stay calm, stay crisp, stay brief)

The ceiling has opinions

But that is not our theme

Meanwhile



[Chorus]

[full energy returns, brass stabs]

We're monitoring the situation

We're monitoring the situation

Keep your hands where they belong

We're monitoring the situation

We're monitoring the situation

Everything's under control

We're monitoring the situation

[final brass hit]

