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[singer A]
[upbeat drum fill, bright brass stabs, funky clean electric guitar]
(Oh, yeah!)
[slap bass enters]
Situation!
[Verse 1]
[staccato piano chords]
Good evening citizens, we've reviewed the files
The coffee is distributed, the cameras are live
There is no cause for alarm at this time, anyway
We've mapped the moving pieces and we're pleased to say
[Chorus]
[full band, driving rhythm]
We're monitoring the situation
We're monitoring the situation
Keep your hands where they belong
We're monitoring the situation
We're monitoring the situation
Everything's under control
We're monitoring the situation
[transition]
[melodic transition]
[singer A]
[Verse 2]
[bass and drums continue, guitar scratching]
Yeah, the cast is still in makeup, the script arrived by mail
A suit with a waiver has entered room C
But the quarterly outlook still appears to be
As stable as a lamp fixed in a friendly glow
We've done the proper paperwork, so onward we all go
[Bridge]
[music drops to half-time feel, sustained piano notes]
Only now (stay calm, stay crisp, stay brief)
The ceiling has opinions
But that is not our theme
Meanwhile
[Chorus]
[full energy returns, brass stabs]
We're monitoring the situation
We're monitoring the situation
Keep your hands where they belong
We're monitoring the situation
We're monitoring the situation
Everything's under control
We're monitoring the situation
[final brass hit]