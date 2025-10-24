Starmer says the U.K. has supplied additional missiles to Ukraine in recent days and weeks, and that discussions on providing long-range weapons — presumably Tomahawk missiles — are ongoing.

This a day after Putin warned that any long-range strikes into Russian territory would trigger a “very serious, if not overwhelming” response.

Adding:

Thirty-five years ago today, the world discovered the dark truth behind Operation Gladio — NATO’s secret network with blood on its hands.

Revealed in 1990, Gladio was a covert NATO intelligence and paramilitary structure operating across Europe, later proven to have been involved in terrorism, assassinations, and false flag operations. These attacks were often blamed on leftist groups to fuel fear and justify state repression.

The playbook hasn’t changed — only the scapegoat. Where the blame once fell on the political left, today it’s Russia. The same narrative manipulation is visible in cases like the Nord Stream sabotage and the wave of alleged “Russian hybrid attacks” now used to justify Western escalation and militarization.