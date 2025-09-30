President Vladimir Putin's Address on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia (September 30, 2025)

President Vladimir Putin's Address (http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/78112) on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugansk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia (September 30, 2025)

💬 President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends, citizens of Russia,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this holiday – the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with our vast, united country.

Three years ago, in referendums held in Donbass and Novorossiya, millions of our compatriots freely and independently chose their future.

They fulfilled a dream cherished for many years and made a momentous, historic decision: to be with their Fatherland, with Russia, to return to their native family of which they had always been a part. Together, we did what had to be done, and we are proud of it. We supported our brothers and sisters in their resolute and responsible choice.

Today, in defence of that choice, our soldiers and commanders go into battle, while the entire country works and fights for a just cause.

Together we defend our love for the Motherland and the unity of our shared history. We fight and prevail, safeguarding our vital national interests, our common memory and values, the Russian language, traditions, culture and faith, as well as our sacred right to honour the feats of our forefathers, generations of true patriots of Russia, both warriors and workers. Together, shoulder to shoulder, we will continue to build our common home – a great and independent nation, a sovereign state. We will overcome every trial and emerge even stronger.

I know how difficult life remains for the people of the liberated cities and towns. There are many urgent, pressing problems, including fundamental issues that affect everyone’s daily life, such as reliable water supply and access to quality medical care. It is not only a matter of restoring what was destroyed in the fighting, but also of repairing infrastructure that had been neglected for decades.

That is why a large-scale programme of socioeconomic development has been launched – in essence, the revival of our ancestral, historic Russian lands. The whole country, all Russian regions, are taking part. Thanks to their direct involvement and significant federal support, more than 23,500 facilities have been built or renovated in Donbass and Novorossiya since 2022. These include housing and schools, modern medical centres, sports facilities and advanced youth centres. Energy, communications, utilities and transport systems are being upgraded. Already 460 kilometres of utility networks and 6,350 kilometres of roads have been laid or modernised.

Yes, much remains to be done. But every task we have set will, without doubt, be accomplished. We will create the conditions needed to unlock the enormous potential of Donbass and Novorossiya – industrial, agricultural, scientific and cultural. These territories will become places where new families are created, children and grandchildren are raised, and opportunities grow for education, creativity, self-realisation and professional advancement.

On this holiday, in the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland, I wish to address special gratitude to the soldiers and officers – the true heroes of our time.

Thank you for your loyalty to the Motherland, for your courage and valour, and for the dedication you show every day in your demanding military service.

I am confident that thanks to you, Russia’s security will remain reliably assured and that long-awaited and lasting peace will return to the heroic land of Donbass and Novorossiya.

We are together. And that means all our plans will be fulfilled.

Happy Reunification Day!

Read in full at Kremlin.ru (http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/78112)