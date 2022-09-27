Security Threats, Political Prosecution Beyond Innocence and Guilt

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From branding parents speaking out against critical race theory and deviant ideology in schools as terrorists to the Mar-a-Lago raid, The completely corrupt and criminal Justice Department transforms pre-election political opposition into national security threats...
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#securitythreats #politicalprosecution #innocence #guilt #political #prosecution #doj #nsba #crt #ideology #moms #dads #Younkin #national #iniquitous