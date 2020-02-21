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CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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46 views • February 21, 2020
GEOENGINEERING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
It's time to mass organize the RESISTANCE! The Statute of International Criminal Court provides that the crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court are not subject to any statute of limitation. Thus, no guilty person can escape criminal penalties because time ran out.
Share the Facebook version of "Crimes Against Humanity" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1835761033417574/
It's time to mass organize the RESISTANCE! The Statute of International Criminal Court provides that the crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court are not subject to any statute of limitation. Thus, no guilty person can escape criminal penalties because time ran out.
Share the Facebook version of "Crimes Against Humanity" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1835761033417574/
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