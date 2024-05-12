Established from The Beginning!!!

Now let me confirm this with the first commandment given to Noah after he was allowed to leave the ark. Please pay attention. Because even then, almost all things were given to men to eat but there was a grave exception. And if it were not to be again, why would God warn us against it? (This is why it always perplexes me of the warnings against sin and how many will blatantly disregard it and many act as if they don’t even exist.)

