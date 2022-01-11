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Spiderman Episodio 3 - Destino Incrociato! (1994, PC)
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44 views • January 11, 2022
Spiderman - Episodio 3: Destino Incrociato! ("Entwined Destiny!" - note that Dr. Doom is called "Dottor Destino" in Italy) or L'Uomo Ragno: Destino Incrociato! is a point-and-click adventure with action elements. It was developed by Italian company Simulmondo. It is the third and last part of Simulmondo's series of episodic Spiderman adventures. It also came out for Amiga. As far as I know, all episodes where only released in Italian language.
This time, Dr. Doom sets out to steal a precious emerald from a museum in New York. He needs the stone for his latest scheme to take over the world.
This time, Dr. Doom sets out to steal a precious emerald from a museum in New York. He needs the stone for his latest scheme to take over the world.
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