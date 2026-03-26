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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 22: Leper & Centurion
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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When Jesus left heaven and was incarnated into a human body, people could only see a Jewish man with supernatural powers. The scribes quoted various rabbis, but the Son of God repeated the doctrine He delivered to Moses and the prophets. Jesus spoke with natural authority because He was the Creator. He looked like a human, but spoke like God. This is why the God-man was effortlessly able to heal the leper.

It was the power of the spoken word! The same occurrence took place with the servant of the centurion. Jesus never met the man, but spoke a word of healing, and the slave was supernaturally healed that instant. The power of the spoken word is not to be underestimated and Jesus provided a vivid illustration to that effect with the fig tree. The Bible tells us that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much and our Savior is still in the healing business when you speak the word.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1917.pdf

RLJ-1917 -- JUNE 18, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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bibleheavencreatorjesushealingrabbisson of godmosesprophetsdoctrinecenturionscribesleperincarnatedsupernatural powers
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