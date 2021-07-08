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Open Your Mind- CDC-Zombie Apocolypse
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176 views • July 08, 2021
Hello to all- This is the first of a line of continuing short videos that when viewed in the order created, I will show you a channel of thought process that will sink in a little at a time so your perception and discernment won't shut down from overload- My complete message is 'that serious'- Sub and share if you will, and if you know any other besides me that lays it out as cold and hard as I do then I'd like to know who that person is so I can see for myself- There is no other like me-
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