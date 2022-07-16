James Vasquez Got Beat Up, lol

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I just want to know: Who in the US was paying James Vasquez to pretend to be fighting in Ukraine? Was it an intelligence agency? An NGO? Who?
Long livestream with all the evidence (with links) showing James Vasquez was lying about being in combat in Ukraine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp41QhVEFZQ
Short video, summing up the evidence:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LICQ4Wjr2Aw
Twitter video of James Vasquez getting mouthing off and then getting righteously beaten up:
https://twitter.com/Zainab4Peace/status/1547996767097987072
My only other social media: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
Because I've lost access to all my accounts and channels to the SBU (Ukraine's secret police), I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL
Mirrored - Gonzalo Lira II