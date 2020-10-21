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Tucker Carlson October 21, 2020
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89 views • October 22, 2020
Iran and Russia interfering in the 2020 election? Gimme a break. The FBI’s reputation is lower than the Marianas Trench at this point. I wouldn’t believe anything that terrorist organization said. Why don’t you go back to kissing Hillary’s ass and stop pretending you’re a legitimate law enforcement agency?
What we’re seeing in D.C. with this silly laptop scandal is what goes on every day in every power center in the world. In fact, it’s occurred throughout recorded history, so this is nothing new. People are corrupt; it’s endemic to the human condition.
Cal Cunningham: “I’m so sorry you found out about my sexual proclivities and I hope these fake tears and insincere apology will convince you to vote for me.”
What we’re seeing in D.C. with this silly laptop scandal is what goes on every day in every power center in the world. In fact, it’s occurred throughout recorded history, so this is nothing new. People are corrupt; it’s endemic to the human condition.
Cal Cunningham: “I’m so sorry you found out about my sexual proclivities and I hope these fake tears and insincere apology will convince you to vote for me.”
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