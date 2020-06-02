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Silvano Trotta - IMMUNITÉ CROISÉE !
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4 views • June 02, 2020
Import YT 2 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1PX13PvsDs
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Comment le rhume peut vous apporter une immunité contre le Covid.
Sources :
https://www.upr.fr/actualite/selon-lanalyse-minutieuse-dun-statisticien-australien-letude-publiee-par-le-lancet-contre-lhydroxychloroquine-est-probablement-entierement-falsifiee/
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/covid-19/
https://www.mondialisation.ca/un-rapport-officiel-allemand-denonce-la-pandemie-covid-19-comme-une-fausse-alerte-mondiale/5646143
https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2020/04/08/coronavirus-i-pm-di-bergamo-indagano-per-epidemia-colposa-i-carabinieri-del-nas-nellospedale-di-alzano-lombardo/5763543/
https://www.cnews.fr/vie-numerique/2020-05-30/microsoft-renvoie-des-journalistes-pour-les-remplacer-par-des-robots-962453
https://science.thewire.in/the-sciences/covid-19-hydroxychloroquine-the-lancet-observational-study-surgisphere/
https://www.laprovence.com/actu/en-direct/6005300/coronavirus-chine-sur-10-millions-dhabitants-testes-a-wuhan-300-sont-positifs.html
http://noslendemains.fr/baisser-les-salaires-la-dangereuse-hypothese-emise-par-muriel-penicaud/
https://lareleveetlapeste.fr/loms-controle-multinationales-lobbies-pharmaceutiques/
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-economie/lancetgate-quel-role-joue-le-laboratoire-gilead-qui-developpe-le-remdevisir
https://www.lesoir.be/304329/article/2020-06-01/coronavirus-loms-recadre-un-medecin-italien-qui-affirme-que-le-virus-est-devenu
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Comment le rhume peut vous apporter une immunité contre le Covid.
Sources :
https://www.upr.fr/actualite/selon-lanalyse-minutieuse-dun-statisticien-australien-letude-publiee-par-le-lancet-contre-lhydroxychloroquine-est-probablement-entierement-falsifiee/
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/covid-19/
https://www.mondialisation.ca/un-rapport-officiel-allemand-denonce-la-pandemie-covid-19-comme-une-fausse-alerte-mondiale/5646143
https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2020/04/08/coronavirus-i-pm-di-bergamo-indagano-per-epidemia-colposa-i-carabinieri-del-nas-nellospedale-di-alzano-lombardo/5763543/
https://www.cnews.fr/vie-numerique/2020-05-30/microsoft-renvoie-des-journalistes-pour-les-remplacer-par-des-robots-962453
https://science.thewire.in/the-sciences/covid-19-hydroxychloroquine-the-lancet-observational-study-surgisphere/
https://www.laprovence.com/actu/en-direct/6005300/coronavirus-chine-sur-10-millions-dhabitants-testes-a-wuhan-300-sont-positifs.html
http://noslendemains.fr/baisser-les-salaires-la-dangereuse-hypothese-emise-par-muriel-penicaud/
https://lareleveetlapeste.fr/loms-controle-multinationales-lobbies-pharmaceutiques/
http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-economie/lancetgate-quel-role-joue-le-laboratoire-gilead-qui-developpe-le-remdevisir
https://www.lesoir.be/304329/article/2020-06-01/coronavirus-loms-recadre-un-medecin-italien-qui-affirme-que-le-virus-est-devenu
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