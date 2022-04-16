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#forgiveness kills a part of your Soul. #christianity is a cult that forces you to love your abuser.
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31 views • April 16, 2022
Don't forgive them. Don't go towards the light. If they show up at your death, don't trust them and run the other way.
You are being anchored in this realm by the fake relationships and so-called family.
You are being anchored in this realm by the fake relationships and so-called family.
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