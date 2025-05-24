Interview: 'We are going to find ourselves in a confrontation with Russia' - Col Douglas Macgregor, ret., George Galloway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTERVIEW: 'We are going to find ourselves in a confrontation with Russia'
I'm sharing this Video and description from George Galloway, MOATS, from May 22, 2025
I think Israel will find some way to launch an attack on Iran and then all bets are off, says Col Douglas Macgregor. The next 60-90 days could put an end to US imperial ambitions
