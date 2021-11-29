© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 Vaccine Contradictions
Follow
1
Share
Report
185 views • November 29, 2021
It's remarkable to me how people like Pfauci and Gates can make any claims about the efficacy of an experimental genetic mutagen when, in fact, the shot has never been tested adequately on human beings. It takes years of human trials to reach such a conclusion. Sadly, the billions of people who have already been forced and coerced by their governments and employers to accept the genetic modification to their bodies are, in fact, unwitting test subjects in the most radical experiment ever conducted in the history of mankind, one that is killing and permanently damaging more people than all other vaccines in history combined. However, this is NOT a vaccine they are pushing, not by any definition of that existed for such a word prior to 2019, when it was coincidentally changed by the CDC in September of 2019 to include genetic mutagens like this one. Yet, Pfauci and Gates, who both have a financial stake in Moderna and Pfizer, just continue to make it up as they go along, flip-flopping about the shot's efficacy over and over again.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.