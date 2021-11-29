COVID-19 Vaccine Contradictions

It's remarkable to me how people like Pfauci and Gates can make any claims about the efficacy of an experimental genetic mutagen when, in fact, the shot has never been tested adequately on human beings. It takes years of human trials to reach such a conclusion. Sadly, the billions of people who have already been forced and coerced by their governments and employers to accept the genetic modification to their bodies are, in fact, unwitting test subjects in the most radical experiment ever conducted in the history of mankind, one that is killing and permanently damaging more people than all other vaccines in history combined. However, this is NOT a vaccine they are pushing, not by any definition of that existed for such a word prior to 2019, when it was coincidentally changed by the CDC in September of 2019 to include genetic mutagens like this one. Yet, Pfauci and Gates, who both have a financial stake in Moderna and Pfizer, just continue to make it up as they go along, flip-flopping about the shot's efficacy over and over again.