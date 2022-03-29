【Ukraine Rescue】Foreigners Are Already Volunteering To Promote the New Federal State of China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】03/27/2022 Sarah: Now, more independent western rescuers have shown up now on the front line. They have voluntarily started promoting our NFSC because after observing us for a month, these international rescuers realized the difference between our NFSC and the CCP. Many people have downloaded our Gettr, and their posts have gotten a lot of likes and reposts.