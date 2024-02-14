Create New Account
Heirs According to His Promise
Blessed To Teach
Gentiles are fellow heirs to Jews. The people of Israel are still very important to God. Remember Gentiles (non-Jews) are "grafted in" to this tree of life. Faith in Jesus allows us to be grafted into this promise. #FellowHeirs #GraftenIn #FaithinJesus

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

