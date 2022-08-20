China's Economy Will Face 'Devastating' Consequences if it Invades Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1b6dd3fe
08/19/2022 Fox Business: Xi Jinping will reaffirm his leadership of the CCP at the upcoming 20th Party Congress. They will focus on Taiwan and economic issues. But if the CCP took military action it would be devastating to the economy