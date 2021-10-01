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Bases 104 Masterclass with Professor Valentina Zharkova on the Maunder Minimum Part 4
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77 views • October 01, 2021
A Masterclass in the solar physics which gives us the now climate cooling due to the 22 year Maunder Mimumum we have now entered. Explained in scientific detail with Valentina, in this masterclass for The Bases project.
Part4 of 4, a complete single version uis available
Part4 of 4, a complete single version uis available
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