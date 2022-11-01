They are leaving letters on cars. NEAR SCHOOLS | You will be super triggered by this - Aida Reva

A little one is s**y abused every 9 minutes.93% know their perpetrators.

https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens





And now they want YOU to RESPECT them. Let me tell you about letters that have been found near schools on people's cars.





Links:

https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens





https://virped.org/giving-getting-help.html





https://dumpen.se





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI7Oe1vz4jQ





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QULOS1OHCE8





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iqxZ0LubAQ





Hitta mig här:

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/aidareva





Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/aidareva/





TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@aidareva_themindninja





Telegram:

https://t.me/aidarevatribe





Freedom Merch:

https://www.redbubble.com/people/aidareva/shop





Prenumerera & Gilla för att sprida The Great Awakening

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhvpIlzx4Ec