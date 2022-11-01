They are leaving letters on cars. NEAR SCHOOLS | You will be super triggered by this - Aida Reva

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A little one is s**y abused every 9 minutes.93% know their perpetrators.
https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens
And now they want YOU to RESPECT them. Let me tell you about letters that have been found near schools on people's cars.
Links:
https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens
https://virped.org/giving-getting-help.html
https://dumpen.se
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI7Oe1vz4jQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QULOS1OHCE8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iqxZ0LubAQ
Hitta mig här:
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Prenumerera & Gilla för att sprida The Great Awakening
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhvpIlzx4Ec