They are leaving letters on cars. NEAR SCHOOLS | You will be super triggered by this - Aida Reva
A little one is s**y abused every 9 minutes.93% know their perpetrators.

https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens


And now they want YOU to RESPECT them. Let me tell you about letters that have been found near schools on people's cars.


