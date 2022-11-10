BOOM! Why they’re taking forever to release the results. They can’t stop Kari from Winning 💥

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Kari says she just got numbers that show there are 384,000+ mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted, where people hand delivered them due to distrust in drop boxes and the USPS.
She believes she’ll get anywhere between 60%-80% of those votes. Lake elaborates on what their strategy by slow walking the ballots.
BOOM! Now you know why they’re taking forever to release the results. They can’t stop Kari from winning 💥