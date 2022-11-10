Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BOOM! Why they’re taking forever to release the results. They can’t stop Kari from Winning 💥
450 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 days ago |
Shop now

Kari says she just got numbers that show there are 384,000+ mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted, where people hand delivered them due to distrust in drop boxes and the USPS.

She believes she’ll get anywhere between 60%-80% of those votes. Lake elaborates on what their strategy by slow walking the ballots.

BOOM! Now you know why they’re taking forever to release the results. They can’t stop Kari from winning 💥

Keywords
election fraudmaricopa countykari lakearizona midterms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket