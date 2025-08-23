Ep. 1880: ATF on Concealed Carry, Lucy Connolly Speaks Out & Whiskey Rebellion Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated some articles & presented my commentary:
* ATF says Concealed Carry ‘Puts Everyone Involved at Risk’
https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/atf-says-concealed-carry-puts-everyone?isFreemail=true&post_id=171658223&publication_id=290341&r=b7p4j&triedRedirect=true
* UK Speech Police: Lucy Connolly Speaks Out After Jail For Social Media Post
https://reclaimthenet.org/lucy-connolly-speaks-out
* Whiskey Rebellion Truth: Noncompliance, Resistance, and Federal Retreat
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/02/23/whiskey-rebellion-truth-noncompliance-resistance-and-federal-retreat/
