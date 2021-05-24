Dr. Fauci: I Am Not Convinced That COVID-19 Was Developed Naturally

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5/22/2021 In an interview with PolitiFact’s Katie Sanders, Dr. Fauci defended himself and NIH of just having a minor collaboration with Chinese scientists on the research of bat virus as SARS-CoV-1 originated from China. It doesn’t mean that they have been involved in creating the virus. He also claimed that he is not convinced that COVID-19 was naturally developed, and he is in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus.