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Flattening This Growing Curve.
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91 views • December 29, 2021
Get ya boosta it's critical in Flattening This Curve....
What bloody curve haven't we already flattened it?
I guess the curve will never be flattened folks, as long as people keep complying.
#MassNonComplianceIsTheOnlyWayOutOfThisMess
Stay Alive!
Do the Covaids 5.
1) Turn off the TV
2) Ditch the mask
3) Stop signing in
4) Stop getting tested
5) Don't get the jab
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
- Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
What bloody curve haven't we already flattened it?
I guess the curve will never be flattened folks, as long as people keep complying.
#MassNonComplianceIsTheOnlyWayOutOfThisMess
Stay Alive!
Do the Covaids 5.
1) Turn off the TV
2) Ditch the mask
3) Stop signing in
4) Stop getting tested
5) Don't get the jab
Subscribe and Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
- Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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