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Jim Carrey Is A Sac Of Puss For Pissing On Charlton Heston's Grave - FLASHBACK
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27 views • December 07, 2019
Link to Jim Carrey's hitpiece anti-Second Amendment music video: https://www.brighteon.com/83682457-c5dd-4bc7-a0e5-64ad11a21680
Uploaded on Friday December 6 2019
Alex Jones Flashback From Tuesday March 26 2013
On the Tuesday, March 26 edition of the Alex Jones Show, legendary guitarist and devoted NRA supporter Ted Nugent joins Alex in discussing firearm phobe Jim Carrey's anti-Second Amendment music video, which blasts millions of law-abiding gun owners while also desecrating American hero Charlton Heston's memory. We'll also cover George Soros-funded Obama front group Think Progress' two cents on the DHS ammo solicitations, a weapons manufacturer confirming that the massive bullet buys are a deliberate end run around the Second Amendment, and a military SWAT drill conducted in Albany where residents were threatened with arrest. We'll also examine other major news items and take your calls.
Uploaded on Friday December 6 2019
Alex Jones Flashback From Tuesday March 26 2013
On the Tuesday, March 26 edition of the Alex Jones Show, legendary guitarist and devoted NRA supporter Ted Nugent joins Alex in discussing firearm phobe Jim Carrey's anti-Second Amendment music video, which blasts millions of law-abiding gun owners while also desecrating American hero Charlton Heston's memory. We'll also cover George Soros-funded Obama front group Think Progress' two cents on the DHS ammo solicitations, a weapons manufacturer confirming that the massive bullet buys are a deliberate end run around the Second Amendment, and a military SWAT drill conducted in Albany where residents were threatened with arrest. We'll also examine other major news items and take your calls.
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