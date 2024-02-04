Listen to Michael Yon as he features San Vicente migrant camp in the Derian gap; filled up with Chinese military age men as he talks about this Chinese guy that bought a boat to sneak into the USA
174 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
So far they day over 30 million have come in so far . Listen to this lady drill him with questions.
Keywords
immigrationnowillegal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos