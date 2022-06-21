The Democrat Mid Term Covid Strategy TNP Clips EP40

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In this clip thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry talk about how the Democrats are using a strategy of "Living With Covid" that allows them to loosen up restrictions to reward their voters but the Dems get to keep their tyrannical emergency powers. For full episodes and other content Subscribe to us here on Brighteon!