Who Owns The Epstein Animal Farm, Inc., at 1984 Wizard of Oz Way?
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
90 views • 1 day ago

Re: "Who Built & Owns The Epstein Animal Farm, Inc., at 1984 Wizard of Oz Way?"

Content Sources:

The Dark Truth Behind Epstein - Biggest Cover Up of 21st Century

by Michael Franzese (Backbone Media Group)


0:30 Introduction: Who Built Jefferey Epstein?

3:22 Chapter 1: The Ghost Billionaire

5:40 Chapter 2: Selling Status

8:55 Chapter 3: Building The Machine

12:57 Chapter 4: Protected At Every Turn

17:41 Chapter 5: De*th & Distraction

21:40 Chapter 6: The Main Questions

27:49 Closing Thoughts


Why is everyone so quiet?

The list is sealed. The case is closed. And suddenly, both sides of the aisle have nothing to say. This isn’t just about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. It’s about the people who built him—who funded him, protected him, and maybe… still are. Where’s the outrage from the media? The politicians? The prosecutors? Why are the same people who claim to fight for justice now pretending this never happened?

In this documentary, we follow the trail: the power, the blackmail, the intelligence connections, and the money behind it all. And we ask the question they’re trying to bury—what’s really on that list… and who’s making sure we never see it?

If the case is closed, why does it still feel like the story just started unraveling?

https://www.youtube.com/@michaelfranzese


29:52 - Closing Statement by:

Closing Statement - Russell Joseph Pine (aka: Jordan Maxwell) 28 December 1940 – 23 March 2022. He was a former Freemason Wiccan researcher and lecturer. Speaks about your owners. Yes, those New World Order shadow people that's owned you for centuries, OWN = NWO.

#JeffereyEpstein #1984 #AnimalFarm

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. 

Keywords
donald j trumpjefferey epsteinmichael franzese
