Red Pill Nation Hangout #468

1. 13:36 International Olympic Committee set to ban transgender athletes from all women’s events

2. 50:23 It’s Official Hollywood has its worst summer in 44 years

3. 1:12:57 Trump Administration set to release more Epstein file content





