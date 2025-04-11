CPS Does NOT Think (Typical) - Annette Monson "I never stopped to think", CPS Unmasked #AbolishCPS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch full video here: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5186444a-2cc7-48ab-ae70-592cf15f6489
#ChildPredatoryServices
You see duped people advocating to give CPS more power, more money, more resources when in actuality, CPS already has unlimited power, money, resources, they don't need more, they need to be ABOLISHED.
The solution is to follow the proper role of gov't which is to respect the God-given individual rights of Life, Liberty, Property and Privacy, NOT infringe on those rights. Protection of rights leads to safety and security for everyone. Infringing on those rights under the false justification of protecting against abuse leads to the complete opposite of safety and security which is TYRANNY. And tyranny is abuse. CPS and the satanic legal system creates abuse and are the abusers.