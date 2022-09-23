Fired Nurse Delivers Emotional Speech After Losing Her Career Over Jab Mandates

https://gnews.org/post/p1obj566d
09/16/2022 SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA – On September 13th, a former pediatric nurse who was fired from her position at Rady Children’s Hospital earlier in 2022 over COVID shots mandates delivered an emotional address before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, singling out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the jab mandates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.