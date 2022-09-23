Fired Nurse Delivers Emotional Speech After Losing Her Career Over Jab Mandates

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https://gnews.org/post/p1obj566d
09/16/2022 SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA – On September 13th, a former pediatric nurse who was fired from her position at Rady Children’s Hospital earlier in 2022 over COVID shots mandates delivered an emotional address before the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, singling out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the jab mandates.