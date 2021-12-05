© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SSP-13, Reptilian Jews - did Hitler know? // SECRET SPACE
Follow
9
Share
Report
822 views • December 05, 2021
In this Secret Space Program episode on the TRUTH channel we show that the insiders in this deep BLACK world know that some Jews are "not human" and also what Hitler was really trying to do... Forbidden TRUTH only on Brighteon and the TRUTH channel. Is the COVID vaccine actualy a demonic Venom?
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Professor Truth: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.