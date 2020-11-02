© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OOPS! Joe Biden BUTCHERS 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD that His Handlers Called in for a Fact Check
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • November 02, 2020
Sleepy Joe really butchered this interview bad, How can Americans want this idiot representing our country when they are summits and world wide meetings. My god do they have any brain cells lef, cause Joe Doesn't
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.