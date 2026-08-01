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Spain's Border Collapses As 60,000 Migrants Storm It | Fauci Pled The 5th 111 Times! 7/31/26
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Weekly News Report! Spain's Border Collapses!Tens of thousands storm Spain’s southern border at Ceuta in a single day — the latest and most brazen chapter of the Islamic invasion already transforming Europe. Dr. Fauci pled the 5th over 112 times in a recent Senate hearing. Over his 54-year government career—which included directing the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years—Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress more than 250 times without ever pleading the Fifth Amendment until this recent Senate hearing. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/spains-border-collapses/

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