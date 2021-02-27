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🍫🍨🍫 DELICIOUSLY Creamy CHOCOLATE MOUSSE!!
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44 views • February 27, 2021
Welcome back!! In today's video Elisha will be showing you how to make CHOCOLATE MOUSSE. This mousse is creamy, tasty, and smackalicious! Make sure to watch this video and try make it!
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Get Berkeley Chefs Merchandise at: https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
↪ Get the Berkeley Boys Books: https://berkeleychefs.com/berkeleyboysbooks
↪ Link to see the full amount of ingredient for this recipe:
https://berkeleychefs.com/chocolate-mousse
↪ Join the Berkeley chefs mailing list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
↪ Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
↪ Check us out on Rumble: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
↪ Check us out on Brighteon: https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
↪ See the top 10 recipes: https://berkeleychefs.com/10bestrecipes
↪ Check out our Brighteon Channel: https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
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