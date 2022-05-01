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Root Of All Evil:The Love Of Money
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11 views • May 01, 2022
If we think of all the evil things in life: war, theft, adultery, etc... where do these things come from? The Bible tells us what the root of all evil is, and you’ve probably heard it before, but is it REALLY the root of ALL evils? Watch and find out.
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