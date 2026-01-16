BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Uncivil War - Can He Or Not
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
23 views • 1 day ago

Left-Wing Terrorism and Political Violence in the United States: What the Data Tells Us


The Issue


In recent years, the United States has seen an increase in the number of left-wing terrorism attacks and plots, although such violence has risen from very low levels and remains much lower than historical levels of violence carried out by right-wing and jihadist attackers. So far, 2025 marks the first time in more than 30 years that left-wing terrorist attacks outnumber those from the violent far right. Despite its decline this year, right-wing terrorism could easily return to previous high levels. It is important to resource counterterrorism efforts against both right- and left-wing terrorism and work with communities to gain their support against extremists. Leaders across the political spectrum must condemn violent extremism of all kinds, denying it legitimacy and reducing its appeal.


https://www.csis.org/analysis/left-wing-terrorism-and-political-violence-united-states-what-data-tells-us



Mental Health Meltdown: Why Liberals Are Crumbling Under Pressure


In an era of soaring political polarization, climate emergencies, and nonstop social media scrolling, a startling trend has emerged: liberals are reporting depression rates far above their conservative and moderate counterparts. Sparked by Columbia University’s landmark study on teenage mental health and reinforced by Pew Research Center’s revelations on white liberal Democrats, this mental health crisis among progressives is no mere statistical quirk—it’s a ticking time bomb threatening the well-being of activists, academics, celebrities, and everyday left-leaners across the nation. And evidence suggests it’s not confined to a single demographic slice but likely carries over to other segments of the ideological spectrum, from liberal teens to minority progressives to “very liberal” stalwarts.


https://www.costaricantimes.com/mental-health-meltdown-why-liberals-are-crumbling-under-pressure/79371



‘Can men get pregnant?’ Indian-American doctor stumped at US abortion hearing after Hawley’s interjection


US Senator Josh Hawley repeatedly grilled Indian-American Dr Nisha Verma at a US Senate hearing over abortion this week. Here's how the conversation got stuck on a single question.


US Republican senators Josh Hawley and Ashley Moody led the debate at a Senate hearing, where lawmakers spoke out for or against federal abortion pill policies. Others to testify at the public event were Indian-American Dr Nisha Verma, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and Dr Monique Chireau Wubbenhorst.


https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/us-news/can-men-get-pregnant-indian-american-doctor-stumped-at-us-abortion-hearing-after-hawleys-interjection/4108049/



Is it any wonder liberals are having a mental health crisis?


Liberals are more than twice as likely to say they have poor mental health — while conservatives are more than twice as likely to say their mental wellbeing is “excellent.”


Is it any wonder?


Conservatives promote family and religious values and pro-community messaging. The left is the party of grievance politics and “Yes you can’t” messaging.


https://nypost.com/2025/06/03/us-news/is-it-any-wonder-liberals-are-having-a-mental-health-crisis/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
