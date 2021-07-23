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😅 😂 🤣SAY WHAT❓❓❓ COMMZ, COMMZ📢 EVERYWHERE R COMMZ❗️❗️❗️
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56 views • July 23, 2021
KelliAnnHubNews - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU2ROr_DEcRsN_jHuWwf3Yg
Another "shout-out" to my RUS[h]A series👊 AND CLEAR COMMZ re: JFK JR being ALIVE😎🎯 PS...all moved in and working on my NEXT FULL LENGTH VIDEO😘😘
[Personal note from VfB: I was out on LI, watching David Cone pitch a perfect game when I heard about this - A FULL, BRIGHT SUNNY SATURDAY AFTERNOON]
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/qanon-jfk-jr-vincent-fusca-joke/
Another "shout-out" to my RUS[h]A series👊 AND CLEAR COMMZ re: JFK JR being ALIVE😎🎯 PS...all moved in and working on my NEXT FULL LENGTH VIDEO😘😘
[Personal note from VfB: I was out on LI, watching David Cone pitch a perfect game when I heard about this - A FULL, BRIGHT SUNNY SATURDAY AFTERNOON]
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/qanon-jfk-jr-vincent-fusca-joke/
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