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Who are the Sons of God in Genesis 6?
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13 views • October 02, 2021
This is a new video about the Sons of God in Genesis 6 and humanity's relationship to fallen angels. This research is helpful to understand the characters working behind the scenes in the book of Revelation.
Here is a list of Bible study passages in the link below that goes with this new video - Who are the Sons of God in Genesis 6? This is background about fallen angels and their role in the end times. https://kjsoze.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2-Peter-and-Jude-Comparison.pdf
Here is a list of Bible study passages in the link below that goes with this new video - Who are the Sons of God in Genesis 6? This is background about fallen angels and their role in the end times. https://kjsoze.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2-Peter-and-Jude-Comparison.pdf
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