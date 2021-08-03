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Finalmente si sono ricordati di me! 2021-08-03
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11 views • August 03, 2021
Oggi mi è arrivata finalmente la prima lettera della ASL per invitarmi alla vaccinazione.
Io ero un po' offeso che a tanto tempo dall'inizio dei "cacchini", ancora non mi avessero considerato: sono forse un cittadino di serie "B"?
Io ero un po' offeso che a tanto tempo dall'inizio dei "cacchini", ancora non mi avessero considerato: sono forse un cittadino di serie "B"?
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