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0919-2021-What did a funeral director say about what is really happening with an event and a jab?
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275 views • September 19, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz did a synopsis of a video done by a UK funeral director with his experiences from Nov 2019 through the present time. He has real life experiences and statistics. This is lengthy because Lynn didn’t edit his experiences and remarks. What he has to say is important for both sides of the issue of masks, tests and jabs. He also discusses the construction of facilities that can hold up to 30,000 with some interesting structures next to them. Take the time to hear what he had to say. He mentions that he was offered 85K to be silent. The link to his interview is https://www.brighteon.com/ff7c79ce-367e-478d-aa74-76868f454e4b. If you want a pdf of his interview send an email to [email protected]
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Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
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TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE SPECIAL REPORTS VISIT OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Don’t miss the September, 2021 coupon at https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish
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