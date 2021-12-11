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LOCKDOWN: The line dividing good & evil
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40 views • December 11, 2021
Kate Wand, December 9, 2021

“Good can be radical; evil can never be radical, it can only be extreme, for it possesses neither depth nor any demonic dimension yet--and this is its horror--it can spread like a fungus over the surface of the earth and lay waste the entire world. Evil comes from a failure to think. It defies thought for as soon as thought tries to engage itself with evil and examine the premises and principles from which it originates, it is frustrated because it finds nothing there. That is the banality of evil.” - Hannah Arendt

Essay: https://katewand.substack.com/p/the-line-dividing-good-and-evil

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