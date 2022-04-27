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Ep. 353 | America First w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood | Defeat Tyranny | The Daily Dose
Redpill Project
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Ep. 353 | America First w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood | Defeat Tyranny | The Daily Dose

Part 1: Joshua Reid is joined by Dr. Mark Sherwood tonight to discuss health and Dr. Sherwood's race for Gov. of Oklahoma.

Part 2: Joshua Reid and Vince Tagliavia go through the news of the day and look at it from the perspective of the multiple heads of the hydra doing everything they can to retain power as the unfolding global conspiracy continues to develop.

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