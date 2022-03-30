PFoo PFizers

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Sources
Taylor Hawkins Drugs - https://youtu.be/DclyXp0hsOo
Vaxxed Show - https://youtu.be/OGDE-4vWeF4
Dave Grohl Vax - https://youtu.be/u7AA4sHmUGk
Alive & Well - https://youtu.be/XCFPwbt6uzA
The Other Side of AIDS - 2004
https://youtu.be/v54B_MYPL5A
What if everything you thought you knew about AIDS was wrong?
https://www.amazon.com/What-Everything-Thought-About-Wrong/dp/0967415306
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Jamie Dlux
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