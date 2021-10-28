Radical Truth #41 - Radical Truth Redux

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Forty episodes of our show are now available! Topics have included the Gospel, Islam, theology, Islamization, Pope Francis, the Rona, BLM, evangelism tips, the Trinity, and many more. Here’s a quick review of ALL of them, along with some updates!
Books mentioned in this episode:
1) "See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government's Submission to Jihad" https://amzn.to/3uJmadg
2) "When a Nation Forgets God: 7 Lessons We Must Learn from Nazi Germany" https://amzn.to/301GWHg
3) "An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover" https://amzn.to/38J9s5E
4) "The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe" https://amzn.to/3dn3lF4
5) “Islamic Fascism” https://amzn.to/3dNeRLy
Three places to get lots of different Gospel tracts:
1) https://store.livingwaters.com/
2) https://onemilliontracts-com.3dcartstores.com/
3) https://www.tractplanet.com/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate