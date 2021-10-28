Radical Truth #41 - Radical Truth Redux

Forty episodes of our show are now available! Topics have included the Gospel, Islam, theology, Islamization, Pope Francis, the Rona, BLM, evangelism tips, the Trinity, and many more. Here’s a quick review of ALL of them, along with some updates!

Books mentioned in this episode:

1) "See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government's Submission to Jihad" https://amzn.to/3uJmadg

2) "When a Nation Forgets God: 7 Lessons We Must Learn from Nazi Germany" https://amzn.to/301GWHg

3) "An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover" https://amzn.to/38J9s5E

4) "The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe" https://amzn.to/3dn3lF4

5) “Islamic Fascism” https://amzn.to/3dNeRLy



Three places to get lots of different Gospel tracts:

1) https://store.livingwaters.com/

2) https://onemilliontracts-com.3dcartstores.com/

3) https://www.tractplanet.com/

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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